Hagel Tours Special Operations Command on Fort Bragg, N.C.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel watches a live-fire demonstration behind a blast screen while touring a special operations command on Fort Bragg, N.C., April 23, 2014. Hagel traveled to Fort Bragg to visit military members, receive briefings, and view unit demonstrations and capabilities. The secretary will continue his three-day trip to Mexico and Guatemala to meet with defense counterparts.