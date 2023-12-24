An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel thanks Secretary of National Defense Gen. Salvador Zepeda Cienfuegos in Mexico City, April 24, 2014. Hagel participated in the ministerial meeting with Mexico, Canada and the United States to discuss issues of mutual importance with defense counterparts. Hagel participated in the second North American Defense Ministerial conference, which brought together the defense leaders from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Hagel Meets With Defense Counterparts in Mexico City

