Hagel Participates in Defense Ministerial in Mexico City

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, far left, participates in the second North American Defense Ministerial conference with Secretary of National Defense Gen. Salvador Zepeda Cienfuegos and Naval Secretary Adm. Vidal Francisco Soberon Sanz, Mexico's defense ministers, and Canadian Defense Minister Robert Nicholson in Mexico City, April 24, 2014.