Kirby Briefs Reporters at Pentagon on Iraq Situation

Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby briefs reporters at the Pentagon, June 13, 2014. Kirby said Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel continues to monitor the situation in Iraq, where an armed militant extremist group called the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, has taken over several cities and routed segments of the Iraqi armed forces.