An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby briefs reporters at the Pentagon, June 13, 2014. Kirby said Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel continues to monitor the situation in Iraq, where an armed militant extremist group called the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, has taken over several cities and routed segments of the Iraqi armed forces.

Kirby Briefs Reporters at Pentagon on Iraq Situation

Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby briefs reporters at the Pentagon, June 13, 2014. Kirby said Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel continues to monitor the situation in Iraq, where an armed militant extremist group called the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, has taken over several cities and routed segments of the Iraqi armed forces.

Photo Gallery