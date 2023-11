Kirby Briefs Reporters at Pentagon

Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby briefs reporters at the Pentagon, June 17, 2014. Kirby answered questions about the capture of Ahmed Abu Khattalah, an alleged leader in the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, during which U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were killed.