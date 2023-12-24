An official website of the United States Government 
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, right, stands with U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell Jr. of Michigan after presenting him with the Lincoln Medal at Ford Theatre’s annual gala in Washington, D.C., June 22, 2014. The annual award is given to individuals, who through their work, accomplishments or personal attributes, exemplify the legacy and character embodied by President Abraham Lincoln.

Hagel Presents Congressman With Lincoln Medal

