Work Flies in Black Hawk to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan

U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, left, talks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey N. Colt, deputy commander for U.S. Forces Afghanistan, while flying in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Kabul to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, June 24, 2014. Work visited Afghanistan to meet with leaders.