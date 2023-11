Hagel Gets Briefing on F-35A Lightning II Aircraft on Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel sits in an F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft on Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., July 10, 2014, during a two-day trip to visit bases in the South. Eglin is home to the Air Force’s first full squadron of F-35A Lightning II aircraft.