Winnefeld Testifies Before House Budget Committee

Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies on the fiscal year 2015 budget request for overseas contingency operations as Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, third from right, and Michael J. McCord, far right, the Defense Department's comptroller, look on before the House Budget Committee in Washington, D.C., July 17, 2014.