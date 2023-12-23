Chairman Sings With Children at Military Child Education Coalition's Annual Training Seminar

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Deanie, speak to children at the Military Child Education Coalition's annual training seminar in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2014. The coalition works with national experts in child development, education and health to support military children. The children on stage were selected for their work with the organization.