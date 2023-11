Dempsey Visits U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Army Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr., talk with Cadets during his visit to the academy, April 22, 2015. Dempsey is on a two-day tour of the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy and Harvard University.