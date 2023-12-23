An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter smiles as U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe and commander of U.S. European Command, introduces him during a high-level meeting with regional defense leaders in Stuttgart, Germany, June 5, 2015. Carter's visit to Germany was the last stop on a 10-day trip, which also included meetings with leaders and troops in Hawaii, Singapore, Vietnam and India.

Carter Meets With Regional Leaders in Stuttgart, Germany

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter smiles as U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip M. Breedlove, NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe and commander of U.S. European Command, introduces him during a high-level meeting with regional defense leaders in Stuttgart, Germany, June 5, 2015. Carter's visit to Germany was the last stop on a 10-day trip, which also included meetings with leaders and troops in Hawaii, Singapore, Vietnam and India.

Photo Gallery