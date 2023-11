HAWKEYE LAUNCH

U.S. Navy Lts. Zachary Holbus, foreground, and Keith Ferrell launch an E-2C Hawkeye aircraft from the flight deck of the USS George Washington during Talisman Sabre 2015 in the Timor Sea, July 10, 2015. The bilateral exercise demonstrates the strong Australian-U.S. alliance and military relationship. The Hawkeye is assigned to Airborne Early Warning Squadron 115.