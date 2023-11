INCIRLIK F-16s

The U.S. Air Force deployed six F-16 Fighting Falcons from Aviano Air Base, Italy -- plus support equipment and approximately 300 personnel -- to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 9, 2015, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The deployment follows Turkey’s decision to host the U.S. aircraft conducting counter-ISIL operations to promote peace and stability in the region.