CSS Georgia Salvage Operation

Navy Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Potts supervises as crews raise a piece of casemate, made of railroad ties and timber, from the Savannah River in Savannah, Ga., Aug. 14, 2015. The casemate was the steamship's outer layer of armor. Potts is an on scene commander, Task Element CSS Georgia steamship. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Midnight