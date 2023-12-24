An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Potts supervises as crews raise a piece of casemate, made of railroad ties and timber, from the Savannah River in Savannah, Ga., Aug. 14, 2015. The casemate was the steamship's outer layer of armor. Potts is an on scene commander, Task Element CSS Georgia steamship. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Midnight

CSS Georgia Salvage Operation

Navy Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Potts supervises as crews raise a piece of casemate, made of railroad ties and timber, from the Savannah River in Savannah, Ga., Aug. 14, 2015. The casemate was the steamship's outer layer of armor. Potts is an on scene commander, Task Element CSS Georgia steamship. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Midnight

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.54 MB)
  • Photo By: U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Midnight VIRIN: 150814-N-WB378-121.JPG
Photo Gallery