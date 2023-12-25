Women's Equality Day

U.S. Army First Lt. Suzzane Laux, center, watches as U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Fehlberg, right, prepares a wounded Afghan national policeman for emergency surgery on Forward Operating Base Farah, Afghanistan, Nov. 20, 2012. Laux, an operating room nurse, and Fehlberg, an advanced trauma life support medic, are assigned to the 541st Forward Surgical Team. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Josh Ives