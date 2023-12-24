An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Majs. Colin J. Newbold and Mark A. Noble taxi in an F-35B Lightning II during Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 1-16 on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2015. Newbold and Noble are pilots. The course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jorge A. Dimmer

Lightning Flight

