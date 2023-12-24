Quirinal Palace Meeting

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Oct. 7, 2015. Carter is on a five-day trip to Europe to attend the NATO Defense Ministerial Conference in Brussels, and meet with counterparts in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Clydell Kinchen