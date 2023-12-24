An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks with Turkish Defense Minister Vecdi Gonul at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 8, 2015. Carter is on a five-day trip to Europe to attend the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, and meet with counterparts in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Clydell Kinchen

NATO Discussion

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks with Turkish Defense Minister Vecdi Gonul at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 8, 2015. Carter is on a five-day trip to Europe to attend the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, and meet with counterparts in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Clydell Kinchen

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.44 MB)
  • Photo By: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Clydell Kinchen VIRIN: 151008-D-LP538-173.JPG
Photo Gallery