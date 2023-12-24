NATO Discussion U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks with Turkish Defense Minister Vecdi Gonul at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 8, 2015. Carter is on a five-day trip to Europe to attend the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, and meet with counterparts in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Clydell Kinchen SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.44 MB) Photo By: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Clydell Kinchen VIRIN: 151008-D-LP538-173.JPG Photo Gallery