Healy Helo

An HH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter lands on the flight deck of Coast Guard cutter Healy in the southern Arctic Ocean, Oct. 7, 2015. The Healy is supporting the National Science Foundation-funded Arctic Geotraces project, part of an international effort to study the distribution of trace elements in the world's oceans. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall