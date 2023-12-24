An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Maryland Army National Guard and the Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team conducts swift water rescue training with the Baltimore County Fire Department in Kingsville Md., Oct. 8, 2015. The quarterly training prepares responders for emergency situations such as hurricanes and floods. Maryland National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Thaddeus Harrington

Water Rescue Training

