Heavy Huey Raid

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Manning William provides security during a heavy huey raid at K-9 Village, Yuma Proving Grounds, Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2015. The exercise was part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor 1-16 training hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick L. Jacquote