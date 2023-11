Welcome Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., center, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, second right, the commander-in-chief of the Israeli Defense Force, participate in an official welcoming ceremony at the Israeli Defense Forces military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2015. DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen