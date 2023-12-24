Angel Arc

Members of the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, perform during San Francisco Fleet Week 2015 in San Francisco, Oct. 10, 2015. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 35th year, celebrates the naval tradition in the Bay Area and facilitates annual disaster preparedness training between the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and local first responders. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lindahl