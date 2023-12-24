An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Members of the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, perform during San Francisco Fleet Week 2015 in San Francisco, Oct. 10, 2015. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 35th year, celebrates the naval tradition in the Bay Area and facilitates annual disaster preparedness training between the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and local first responders. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lindahl

Angel Arc

Members of the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, perform during San Francisco Fleet Week 2015 in San Francisco, Oct. 10, 2015. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 35th year, celebrates the naval tradition in the Bay Area and facilitates annual disaster preparedness training between the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and local first responders. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lindahl

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.12 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Lindahl VIRIN: 151010-N-KL846-202.JPG
Photo Gallery