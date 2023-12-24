Smoke Cover

U.S. soldiers move into a fire position during a combined arms live-fire exercise in Pabrade, Lithuania, Oct. 14, 2015. The soldiers are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. The training event was part of Operation Eagle Shock, a training exercise between the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Lithuanian Land Forces. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin