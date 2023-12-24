An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army 1st Lt. Paul Bennett uses hand signals to direct a heavy equipment operator with fill-dirt placement while helping to repair a section of Whitehouse Road affected by heavy rainfall in Columbia, S.C., Oct. 13, 2015. Bennett is an engineer assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard’s 1782nd Engineer Company. South Carolina National Guard photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder

Dozer Directions

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.63 MB)
  • Photo By: Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder VIRIN: 151013-Z-OL711-027.JPG
