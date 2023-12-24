Aerial Wave

U.S. Navy Capt. Pete M. Mantz waves to the USS Essex for his final time after conducting an aerial lead change ceremony with Capt. Brian J. Quin, the Essex's executive officer, in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 17, 2015. The Essex is supporting security efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Liam Kennedy