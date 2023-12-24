Howitzer Know-How

An Army M777 Howitzer crew loads a 155 mm round in preparation for firing during a division artillery readiness test at Yakima Training Center, Wash., Oct. 18, 2015. The test, known as DART, takes place continually over the course of more than 24 hours and tests M777 Howitzer crews on a range of precision skills. The soldiers are assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division’s Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team. Army photo by Capt. Meredith Mathis