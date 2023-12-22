Illuminating Flares Flares from a C-130 Hercules transportation aircraft illuminate the evening sky over U.S. Marines during a fire support coordination exercise to kick off Blue Chromite on a landing zone on Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 21, 2015. Blue Chromite is a large-scale air-ground training exercise designed to build upon the Marine Corps’ sea-borne, rapid-reaction capabilities while maintaining the Corps’ strategic presence in the Pacific. U.S. Marine Corps photo SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.35 MB) Photo By: Marine Corps photo VIRIN: 151021-M-RO123-001.JPG Photo Gallery