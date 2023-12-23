Vigilant Eagle

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle prepares to taxi out for takeoff during Vigilant Shield 16 at the 5 Wing Goose Bay base in Labrador, Canada, Oct. 22, 2015. Approximately 700 members from the Canadian Armed Forces and the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Air National Guard are participating in Vigilant Shield. California National Guard photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chris Drudge