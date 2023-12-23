Audience Appreciation

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Mench thanks the audience during a marching band performance in Kvareli, Georgia, Oct. 18, 2015. Mench, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commander, and other members of the band are participating in multiple events in the country over several days as part of the first visit the band has made to Georgia in nearly a decade. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane