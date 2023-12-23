Recon Jump

Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Gabriel Machado notifies a jump team of the estimated time of departure during static-line parachute operations and free fall jump training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 16, 2015. 1st Recon conducted parachute operations in preparation for future deployments. Machado is an airborne and air delivery specialist with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Demetrius Morgan