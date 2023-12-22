An official website of the United States Government 
Paratroopers begin paddling during the annual "Crossing of the Wall River" boat competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct. 21, 2015. The paratroopers are assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 307th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. Seven teams from the battalion crossed Kiest Lake to replicate the five trips across the Waal River made by 307th Engineer Battalion veterans during Operation Market Garden in World War II. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony Hewitt

River Crossing

