Vigilant Shield 16

U.S. Air National Guard 1st Lt. Johnathan Pavan, 194th Fighter Squadron pilot, flies an F-15C Eagle during an aerial refueling mission with a KC-135 Stratotanker over northern Canada, Oct. 20, 2015. Approximately 700 members of the Canadian Armed Forces, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air National Guard participated in Exercise Vigilant Shield 16. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo