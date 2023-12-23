COMPTUEX

Boatswain’s 2nd Class Adrienne Jones, Chief Boatswain’s Mate Ernesto Herrera, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Phillip Gers watch as a landing craft air cushion departs from the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans, off the coast of Southern Calif., Oct 21, 2015. The New Orleans is part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, which is currently completing a Composite Training Exercise with the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry, and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to test their abilities to effectively respond to scenario driven events and perform as an integrated unit in preparation for deployment. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea D. Daily