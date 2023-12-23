Rushmore Operations

Crew members of an Air Force CV-22 Osprey prepare to conduct deck landing qualifications aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore in the Arabian Sea, Oct. 20, 2015. The Rushmore is part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group and with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, supports maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn