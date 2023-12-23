Securing a Culvert South Carolina Army National Guard 1st Lt. Benjamin Sternemann, left, and Spc. Connor Ulyatt secure a section of culvert pipe with sand bags as a team of engineers work to replace a washed out culvert on a Lexington County road in Gilbert, S.C., Oct. 24, 2015. Sternemann and Ulyatt are assigned to the 1221st Engineering Company. South Carolina Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.93 MB) Photo By: Sgt. Brian Calhoun VIRIN: 151024-Z-ID851-017.JPG Photo Gallery