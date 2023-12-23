Osprey Landing

A flight crew member guides a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey as it approaches the flight deck of the USS Boxer while at sea, Oct. 19, 2015. Marines with Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 166 Reinforced, the air-combat element of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, land and stow aircraft in preparation for an upcoming tour abroad. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Briauna Birl