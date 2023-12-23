An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A flight crew member guides a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey as it approaches the flight deck of the USS Boxer while at sea, Oct. 19, 2015. Marines with Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 166 Reinforced, the air-combat element of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, land and stow aircraft in preparation for an upcoming tour abroad. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Briauna Birl

Osprey Landing

A flight crew member guides a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey as it approaches the flight deck of the USS Boxer while at sea, Oct. 19, 2015. Marines with Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 166 Reinforced, the air-combat element of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, land and stow aircraft in preparation for an upcoming tour abroad. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Briauna Birl

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.31 MB)
  • Photo By: Cpl. Briauna Birl VIRIN: 151019-D-HV319-010.JPG
Photo Gallery