Scout Sniper Screening Marines plot their next route during a patrol exercise as part of a scout sniper platoon screening exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 23, 2015. The exercise required candidates to move to an extraction point while evading a simulated enemy. The Marines are with the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paul S. Martinez SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.33 MB) Photo By: Cpl. Paul S. Martinez VIRIN: 151023-D-HV319-030.JPG Photo Gallery