Goose Bay Takeoff

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Johnathan Pavan pilots an F-15C Eagle as it takes off from the 5 Wing Goose Bay base in Labrador, Canada, Oct. 20, 2015, during exercise Vigilant Shield 16. Pavan is with the 144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard. California National Guard photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Chris Drudge