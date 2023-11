Viper Maintainers

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesus Menacho climbs out of an F-16 Fighting Falcon while performing maintenance on the aircraft on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Oct. 28, 2015. Menacho is assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Swafford