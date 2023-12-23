Asia-Pacific Trip

Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks with reporters as they prepare to depart Joint Base Andrews, Md., Oct. 30, 2015, on an eight-day trip to advance the next phase of the U.S. military’s rebalance to the Asia-Pacific region. Carter intends to meet with U.S. service members and leaders from more than a dozen nations across East Asia and South Asia, to help modernize longtime alliances and build new partnerships. It is Carter’s third visit to the Asia-Pacific region in eight months. DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz