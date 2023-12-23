High Crawl A U.S. soldier smiles as he demonstrates how to high crawl with weapons to Iraqi army engineers at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Oct. 25, 2015. The high crawl allows a soldier to move faster than the low crawl while still allowing for a low silhouette. The U.S. soldier is assigned to the 10th Mountain Division's Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team. U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Nelson Rodriguez SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.97 MB) Photo By: Cpl. Nelson Rodriguez VIRIN: 151025-D-HV319-045.JPG Photo Gallery