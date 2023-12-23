Two-Story Strength

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony C. Merriman, right, lifts part of a two-story bridge during Blue Chromite 16 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 30, 2015. The heaviest piece of equipment lifted throughout the process weighed 600 pounds. Merriman is assigned to the 9th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Giguere