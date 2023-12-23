Sunrise Sniper

A Marine sights in before sniper marksmanship assessment during Integrated Training Exercise 1-16 on Marine Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 24, 2015. The Marine is assigned to the 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment. During the training, Marines demonstrate infantry tasks while conducting offensive and defensive stability operations. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Immanuel M. Johnson