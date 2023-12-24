Carter Tours Demilitarized Zone

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks with U.S. Army Col. James Minnich, Secretary of the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission, as he visits the Demilitarized Zone in the Republic of Korea, Nov. 1, 2015. Carter is visiting the Asia-Pacific region, where he will meet with leaders from more than a dozen nations to help advance the next phase of the U.S. military’s rebalance in the region by modernizing longtime alliances and building new partnerships. Photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz