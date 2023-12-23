Trident Juncture Refueling

Two U.S. airmen look out the windows of a C-130J Hercules during rescue and refueling training near Beja Air Base, Portugal, Oct. 23, 2015. The training supported Trident Juncture 2015, which is the largest NATO exercise conducted in the past 20 years, with more than 35,000 troops from over 30 NATO member nations and partners participating. The airmen are assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Kitterman