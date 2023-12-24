Double Hula

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ransford Bulley hula-hoops with a child from Jinhae Hope Children Home during a community-relations event in Changwon, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2015. Bulley is an aviation boatswain’s mate with the USS Ronald Reagan, which is moored in Busan, South Korea, for a goodwill port visit. U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Burke