An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael B. Wheeler applies camouflage paint on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31, 2015, to prepare for an air assault during Blue Chromite 2016. Wheeler is assigned to the 2nd Marine Division's 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force. The large-scale amphibious exercise draws primarily from 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force’s training resources on Okinawa. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Drew Tech

Camouflage Focus

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael B. Wheeler applies camouflage paint on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31, 2015, to prepare for an air assault during Blue Chromite 2016. Wheeler is assigned to the 2nd Marine Division's 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force. The large-scale amphibious exercise draws primarily from 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force’s training resources on Okinawa. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Drew Tech

Photo Gallery