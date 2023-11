Panzer Prowl

U.S. soldiers act as opposing forces and man a Panzer M113 A3/OSV-MBT while providing security from an operational post during Exercise Combined Resolve V at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 31, 2015. The soldiers are assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment. U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Cress Jr.